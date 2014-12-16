Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 9 new and 77 used Fiat Qubo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Fiat Qubo MPV (2009 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

2.8

Owner ratings

4.2

The Fiat Qubo is impressively practical for such a small car, and a range of efficient engines make it cheap to run, too. However, the best small MPVs are better in many other areas, and won’t cost you much more in the long term.

Frequently asked questions

  • Fiat Qubos offer a top speed range between 96mph and 104mph, depending on the version.

  • Fiat Qubo on-the-road prices RRP from £13,360 and rises to around £17,250, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Fiat Qubo's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 72mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.