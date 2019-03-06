White Fiat Panda used cars for sale
With 316 used White Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Fiat Panda cars for sale
£8,585
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Lounge (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,000 miles
£1,799
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 75,000 miles
£1,000
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 53,800 miles
£2,495
Fiat Panda 1.2 Active 5dr (EU5)
2011 (11 reg) | 80,000 miles
£2,999
Fiat Panda 1.2 MYLIFE 5d 69 BHP ROAD TAX £30 P. YEAR*12 MONTHS MOT
2012 (12 reg) | 49,521 miles
£3,990
Fiat Panda 1.2 EASY 5d 69 BHP Ideal First Car
2015 (65 reg) | 34,433 miles
£4,395
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy Dualogic (s/s) 5dr (EU5)
2014 (14 reg) | 60,524 miles
£3,991
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy 5dr (EU5)
2012 (12 reg) | 42,000 miles
£3,700
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 62,472 miles
£5,195
Fiat Panda POP 1.3 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,000 miles
£2,999
Fiat Panda 1.2 MyLife 5dr (EU5)
2011 (11 reg) | 9,165 miles
£3,995
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Lounge 5dr (EU5)
2012 (62 reg) | 46,000 miles
£2,995
Fiat Panda 1.2 POP 5d 69 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 59,000 miles
£3,485
Fiat Panda 1.2 EASY 5d 69 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 71,000 miles
£6,999
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Antarctica 4X4 5dr Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 29,955 miles
£4,191
Fiat Panda Hatchback 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 27,725 miles
£1,595
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 95,000 miles
£1,895
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 67,600 miles
£6,395
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,920 miles
£7,300
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Lounge 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 942 miles
£9,000
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5 miles
£3,950
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy + 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 48,204 miles
£5,350
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy + 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 9,355 miles
£4,750
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Pop 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 6,345 miles
