Red Fiat Panda used cars for sale
With 116 used Red Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Fiat Panda cars for sale
£6,950
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,193 miles
£6,000
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 22,436 miles
£8,800
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,264 miles
£1,295
Fiat Panda 1.1 Eco Active ECO 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 82,000 miles
£850
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 56,000 miles
£999
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 84,000 miles
£1,590
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet Pop (s/s) 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 145,750 miles
£11,990
Fiat Panda 1.3 Multijet 4x4 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 13,818 miles
£8,195
Fiat Panda 1.2 CITY CROSS 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 19,211 miles
£6,290
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,000 miles
£7,295
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Cross 4x4 (s/s) 5dr (4 seats)
2016 (65 reg) | 34,399 miles
£5,990
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet 4x4 (s/s) 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£3,991
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Pop 5dr (EU5)
2014 (14 reg) | 38,094 miles
£3,995
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 28,618 miles
£1,650
Fiat Panda 1.2 4x4 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 91,000 miles
£3,649
Fiat Panda 1.4 16v 100HP 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 53,000 miles
£6,250
Fiat Panda 1.2 LOUNGE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,539 miles
£3,470
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Pop 5dr (EU5)
2014 (14 reg) | 25,244 miles
£1,750
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 59,665 miles
£1,495
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 52,900 miles
£5,937
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 8,705 miles
£4,995
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet Lounge (s/s) 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 25,400 miles
£4,489
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5 door
2016 (66 reg) | 59,960 miles
£2,195
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Pop 5dr (EU5)
2012 (12 reg) | 64,000 miles
