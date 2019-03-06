Grey Fiat Panda used cars for sale
With 47 used Grey Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Fiat Panda cars for sale
£7,989
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,000 miles
£8,000
Fiat Panda 1.2 City Cross 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 17,299 miles
£750
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 66,000 miles
£12,000
Fiat Panda 1.3 Multijet [95] Cross 4x4 5Dr Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 9,208 miles
£2,989
Fiat Panda 1.2 Eleganza Dualogic 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 41,000 miles
£10,799
Fiat Panda 0.9 Twinair [90] Cross 4X4 5Dr
2018 (18 reg) | 22,000 miles
£1,495
Fiat Panda 1.2 Eleganza 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 61,900 miles
£13,495
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir City Cross (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£1,795
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 64,000 miles
£2,790
Fiat Panda 1.2 4x4 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 67,702 miles
£6,450
Fiat Panda 1.2 8V Easy 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 3,500 miles
£6,450
Fiat Panda 1.2 8V Easy 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 3,500 miles
£1,770
Fiat Panda 1.2 Eleganza 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 89,000 miles
£1,799
Fiat Panda 1.4 16v 100HP 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 73,010 miles
£895
Fiat Panda 1.2 Dynamic 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 108,874 miles
£650
Fiat Panda 1.1 Active 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 99,000 miles
£8,990
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 200 miles
£11,895
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Cross 4x4 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 9,265 miles
£13,950
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Waze 4x4 (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£7,990
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Easy (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£1,250
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet 16v Dynamic Hatchback 5dr Diesel Manual (114 g/km, 70 bhp)
2006 (56 reg) | 98,000 miles
£7,180
Fiat Panda 1.2 8v Lounge (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,513 miles
£8,497
Fiat Panda EASY 1.3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 9 miles
£1,995
Fiat Panda 1.2 4x4 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 67,235 miles
Latest Fiat Panda ArticlesView more
News
Coming soon: the next Fiat Panda?
The electric Fiat Concept Centoventi is a sneak preview of what the next Panda will look like.
06 Mar 2019
News
Fiat expands Panda range with new City Cross model
Blending the looks of a 4x4 with the simpler, two-wheel drive transmission, this new version of the Panda could make a cut-price alternative to the likes
03 Jul 2017
Review
Fiat Panda Hatchback (2012 - ) review
Read the Fiat Panda 4x4 hatchback (2012 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
07 Dec 2018
Review
Fiat Panda Hatchback (2009 - 2012) review
Read the Fiat Panda (2012 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
02 Dec 2014