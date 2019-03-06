Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 78 new and 912 used Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Fiat Panda Hatchback (2012 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.8

The Fiat Panda 4x4 and Trekking are unique in offering a rugged take on the city car format. Bizarrely it not only works, it makes it one of the best city cars on offer. With surprising levels of off road ability, it’s ready to take on more than the...

Frequently asked questions

  • Fiat Pandas offer a top speed range between 96mph and 110mph, depending on the version.

  • Fiat Panda on-the-road prices RRP from £10,080 and rises to around £16,580, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Fiat Panda's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 74mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.