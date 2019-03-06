Fiat Panda
Fiat Panda cars for saleSearch 990 cars
With 78 new and 912 used Fiat Panda cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Fiat range
Frequently asked questions
Fiat Pandas offer a top speed range between 96mph and 110mph, depending on the version.
Fiat Panda on-the-road prices RRP from £10,080 and rises to around £16,580, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Fiat Panda's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 74mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.