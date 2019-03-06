Manual Fiat used cars for sale
With 8,288 used Manual Fiat cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Fiat cars for sale
£1,559
Fiat Grande Punto 1.4 T-Jet Sporting 3dr
2008 (57 reg) | 130,900 miles
£1,989
Fiat Punto Evo 1.4 8V GP Hatchback 3dr Petrol (s/s) (77 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 73,000 miles
£989
Fiat Grande Punto 1.2 Dynamic Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (140 g/km, 65 bhp)
2006 (06 reg) | 107,000 miles
£6,000
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop (Start Stop) 3dr
2013 (66 reg) | 33,000 miles
£1,000
Fiat Grande Punto 1.2 ACTIVE 8V 3d 65 BHP *****PIONEER RADIO/CD PLAYER****
2007 (07 reg) | 77,500 miles
£3,489
Fiat 500 1.2 LOUNGE 3d 69 BHP FULL HISTORY £20/YEAR TAX
2011 (11 reg) | 52,000 miles
£7,990
Fiat Panda 1.2 WAZE SPECIAL EDITION 5 DOOR 70 BHP EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION !
2018 (68 reg) | 6,000 miles
£9,990
Fiat 500X 2.0 MULTIJET CROSS 4WD DIESEL 140 BHP 2x FIAT DEALER SERVICE STAMPS !!! 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 18,000 miles
£2,250
Fiat Grande Punto 1.4 DYNAMIC 3d 77 BHP ONE OWNER From New
2009 (58 reg) | 54,000 miles
£2,290
Fiat Panda 1.1 ACTIVE ECO 5d 54 BHP 6 Stamp SERVICE HISTORY
2010 (10 reg) | 45,000 miles
£4,994
Fiat 500L MPW 1.2 MULTIJET LOUNGE 5d 85 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 60,000 miles
£5,950
Fiat 500 1.2 POP STAR 3d 69 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 13,000 miles
£1,195
Fiat Grande Punto 1.4 8v Active 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 113,000 miles
£1,000
Fiat Punto Evo 1.4 8V Active (s/s) 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 121,000 miles
£1,400
Fiat Seicento 1.1 Michael Schumacher Limited Edition 3dr
2001 (Y reg) | 68,000 miles
£6,999
Fiat 500 3dr 1.2 S
2016 (66 reg) | 19,000 miles
£9,999
Fiat 500X 1.4 Multiair Cross Plus 5dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (16 reg) | 24,965 miles
£4,650
Fiat 500 1.2 Convertible Lounge 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 46,000 miles
£8,991
Fiat 500X 1.6 Multijet Cross 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,743 miles
£3,895
Fiat 500 1.4 16v Lounge 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 22,000 miles
£3,895
Fiat 500 1.4 16v Lounge 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 22,000 miles
£5,290
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 15,798 miles
£4,551
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [Start Stop]
2015 (15 reg) | 39,798 miles
£7,499
Fiat 500 1.3 Multijet Pop Star [Sat Nav, Parking Sensors] 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 15,470 miles
Latest Fiat ArticlesView more
News
Coming soon: the next Fiat Panda?
The electric Fiat Concept Centoventi is a sneak preview of what the next Panda will look like.
06 Mar 2019
Review
Fiat 500X SUV (2018 - ) review
The 500X takes the vibe of Fiat’s hugely popular 500 hatchback and supersizes it into an SUV. It’s a rival to many, including the Renault Captur, Volkswagen
06 Sep 2018
News
Fiat expands Panda range with new City Cross model
Blending the looks of a 4x4 with the simpler, two-wheel drive transmission, this new version of the Panda could make a cut-price alternative to the likes
03 Jul 2017
Review
Fiat 500L MPV (2017-) review
Fiat’s 500L manages to cram loads of space and versatility into a surprisingly compact body, so it’s easy to drive in town, yet big enough to accommodate
02 Jun 2017