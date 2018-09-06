Yellow Fiat 500X used cars for sale
With 4 used Yellow Fiat 500X cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow Fiat 500X cars for sale
£7,999
Fiat 500X 1.6 Multijet Pop Star 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (16 reg) | 34,077 miles
£7,895
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Cross (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 20,136 miles
£9,500
Fiat 500X 1.6 MULTIJET LOUNGE 5d 120 BHP **TEST DRIVE TODAY !! **
2015 (65 reg) | 37,000 miles
£9,995
Fiat 500X 2.0 MultiJet Cross Plus 4x4 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 39,000 miles
Latest Fiat 500X ArticlesView more
Review
Fiat 500X SUV (2018 - ) review
The 500X takes the vibe of Fiat’s hugely popular 500 hatchback and supersizes it into an SUV. It’s a rival to many, including the Renault Captur, Volkswagen
06 Sep 2018
Review
Fiat 500X SUV (2015 - ) review
Fiat's 500 range continues to expand, and the 500X is an SUV-like version of the 500L designed to compete in the ever-growing small crossover class against
17 May 2016