Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Ferrari 488 cars for sale

With 3 new and 157 used Ferrari 488 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Ferrari 488 Spider convertible (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.2

Owner ratings

3.0

Considering how much it costs (which is a lot), there are a few things we’d like to see improved on the 488 Spider, but in the areas that really matter - namely the chassis and the engine - it’s one of the greatest convertible sports cars you can buy. If...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£197,553.00Configure
Brand new - in stock3 cars available for quick delivery£197,553.00Search
Used158 cars available now£149,830.00Search

Latest second hand Ferrari 488 cars for sale

View all

Latest Ferrari 488 Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Ferrari 488s offer a top speed range between 205mph and 205mph, depending on the version.

  • Ferrari 488 on-the-road prices RRP from £197,553 and rises to around £197,553, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Ferrari 488's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 25mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.