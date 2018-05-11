Yellow Ferrari 458 used cars for sale
With 6 used Yellow Ferrari 458 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow Ferrari 458 cars for sale
£625,000
Ferrari 458 4.5 Spider Auto Seq 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 1,285 miles
£91,500
Ferrari 458 4.5 Italia Auto Seq 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 82,000 miles
£144,830
Ferrari 458 4.5 Italia Auto Seq 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 13,783 miles
£137,990
Ferrari 458 Italia Dct 4.5 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 16,000 miles
£569,950
Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta 4.5 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 1,500 miles
£304,990
Ferrari 458 SPECIALE 4.5 2DR SEMI AUTOMATIC
2014 (14 reg) | 1,878 miles
Latest Ferrari 458 ArticlesView more
News
Ferrari Museum in Modena celebrates women with new exhibition
If you’re going on holiday to Italy over the next year, make sure you get yourself to the Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena for the new exhibition: ‘Il Rosso
11 May 2018
Review
Ferrari 458 Coupe (2011 - ) review
Read the Ferrari 458 Italia coupe (2009 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
19 Nov 2014