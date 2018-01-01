Volvo V90 used cars for sale in East of England
With 4 used Volvo V90 cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£54,505
£38,950
Save£15,555
Volvo V90 2.0 T5 R-Design Pro Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£40,560
£37,995
Save£2,565
Volvo V90 T4 Momentum Plus 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£40,889
£35,995
Save£4,894
Volvo V90 2.0 D4 Momentum Plus Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Estate
RRP£44,435
£39,995
Save£4,440
Volvo V90 2.0 T4 Inscription Plus Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
Latest second hand Volvo V90 cars for sale in East of England
£21,495
Volvo V90 D4 MOMENTUM 2.0 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 19,865 miles
£24,495
Volvo V90 D4 INSCRIPTION 2.0 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 25,500 miles
£27,895
Volvo V90 D4 INSCRIPTION 2.0 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,800 miles
£35,500
Volvo V90 D4 Inscription Pro Automatic (Rear Parking Camera, Smartphone Integration) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles