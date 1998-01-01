MINI Hatch used cars for sale in East of England
With 117 used MINI Hatch cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£22,259
£20,034
Save£2,225
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Classic 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£25,635
£23,072
Save£2,563
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI Hatch cars for sale in East of England
£10,911
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 12,560 miles
£17,311
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper S Sport 2.0 3dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,589 miles
£14,990
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Classic 1.5 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£23,990
MINI Hatch John Cooper Works 2.0 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£14,690
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Classic 1.5 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£19,150
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper S Classic 2.0 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£19,299
MINI Hatch 2.0 John Cooper Works 3dr Auto Bluetooth
2017 (17 reg) | 17,434 miles
£10,999
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Auto [Chili Pack] Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 18,439 miles
£12,499
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Auto (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 13,482 miles
£9,775
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,027 miles
£2,890
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 70,923 miles
£8,499
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 42,655 miles
£7,995
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 34,183 miles
£6,495
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER S 3d 184 BHP
2010 (60 reg) | 45,871 miles
£995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2003 (03 reg) | 124,000 miles
£6,000
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 41,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 70,900 miles
£6,791
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 76,735 miles
£1,499
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 114,000 miles
£2,495
MINI Hatch 1.4 First 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 101,131 miles
£9,231
MINI Cooper D 3-Door Hatch 1.5 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 29,655 miles
£4,412
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr Bluetooth
2011 (11 reg) | 87,216 miles
£10,399
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 29,983 miles
£10,151
MINI 5-Door Hatch One 1.2 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,348 miles