Kia Proceed used cars for sale in East of England
With 3 used Kia Proceed cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£28,855
£27,799
Save£1,056
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDI GT Shooting Brake DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£25,550
£23,495
Save£2,055
KIA Proceed 1.4T GDI ISG GT-LINE SHOOTING BRAKE ESTATE DCT AUTO 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£24,485
£22,985
Save£1,500
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Shooting Brake (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Estate
RRP£26,480
£24,480
Save£2,000
KIA Proceed 1.4 T-GDI GT Line Lunar Edition DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate