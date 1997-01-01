Ford Transit Custom used cars for sale in East of England
With 3 used Ford Transit Custom cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£29,900
£26,994
Save£2,906
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 TDCi 300 L1H1 Limited DCIV Auto FWD 6dr (6 Seat)
6 door Automatic Diesel Other
RRP£30,390
£27,354
Save£3,036
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 TDCi 320 L2H1 Limited DCIV Auto FWD 6dr (6 Seat)
6 door Automatic Diesel Other
RRP£32,695
£28,791
Save£3,904
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 TDCi 320 L1H1 Limited DCIV FWD
5 door Manual Diesel Combi Van
RRP£35,245
£33,714
Save£1,531
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 TDCi 320 L1H1 Limited DCIV FWD 6dr (6 Seat)
6 door Manual Diesel Other