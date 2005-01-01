SsangYong Rexton used cars for sale in East Midlands
With 3 used SsangYong Rexton cars in East Midlands available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£35,495
£34,295
Save£1,200
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2D ELX T-Tronic 4WD 5dr (7 Seat)
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£39,060
£37,495
Save£1,565
Ssangyong Rexton 5Dr EST 2.2 Ultimate AU
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£34,995
£31,323
Save£3,672
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2D Ice T-Tronic 4WD 5dr (7 Seat)
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£38,995
£34,995
Save£4,000
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2D Ultimate T-Tronic 4WD 5dr (7 Seat)
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV