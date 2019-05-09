Skip to contentSkip to footer
Dacia Duster cars for sale

With 636 new and 637 used Dacia Duster cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Dacia Duster SUV (2018 - ) review

Like all Dacias, the Duster’s main selling point is its incredible affordability, but it also throws attractive styling and a roomy cabin into the mix as well. You do have to make a few sacrifices in quality, technology and dynamic polish to get that...

Frequently asked questions

  • Dacia Dusters offer a top speed range between 104mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Dacia Duster on-the-road prices RRP from £10,995 and rises to around £19,955, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Dacia Duster's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.

  • The Dacia Duster is an affordable mid-sized SUV that rivals cars such as the Nissan Qashqai, Suzuki Vitara and Kia Soul.

  • Yes. The entry-level model of the mid-sized Dacia Duster SUV comes with front-wheel drive but more expensive versions with four-wheel drive are available.

  • The Dacia Duster’s dimensions are 4,341 mm L x 2,052 mm W x 1,693 mm H.