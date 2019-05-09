Dacia Duster cars for sale
With 636 new and 637 used Dacia Duster cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Dacia Duster SUV (2018 - ) review
Like all Dacias, the Duster’s main selling point is its incredible affordability, but it also throws attractive styling and a roomy cabin into the mix as well. You do have to make a few sacrifices in quality, technology and dynamic polish to get that...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£17,555
£16,385
Save£1,170
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 150 Techroad 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£17,555
£16,385
Save£1,170
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 150 Techroad 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£16,995
£15,870
Save£1,125
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Techroad 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£16,975
£15,895
Save£1,080
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Prestige 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Dacia Duster cars for saleView all
£6,690
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Prestige (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,800 miles
£7,995
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe 115 Ambiance 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 23,590 miles
£7,495
Dacia Duster 1.6 ACCESS SCE 5DR
2017 (66 reg) | 16,000 miles
£9,995
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 110 Prestige 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,944 miles
£7,495
Dacia Duster Ambiance Dci 1.5 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,805 miles
£12,550
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Comfort 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,566 miles
£4,999
Dacia Duster 1.6 Access 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 21,070 miles
£13,995
Dacia Duster 1.6 Sce Essential 5Dr 4X4
2019 (19 reg) | 6,107 miles
£6,495
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Laureate 4WD 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 34,890 miles
£9,800
Dacia Duster 1.2 TCe Prestige (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 22,102 miles
£7,000
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 110 Laureate 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 14,032 miles
£9,300
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe 115 Air 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,018 miles
£12,989
Dacia Duster Comfort TCE 1.3 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,342 miles
£9,591
Dacia Duster Diesel Estate 1.5 dCi 110 Laureate 5dr 4X4
2016 (66 reg) | 8,581 miles
£12,500
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Comfort 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,653 miles
£7,691
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 110 Laureate 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 46,475 miles
£3,795
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 110 Laureate 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 113,235 miles
£10,000
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Prestige (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 20,324 miles
£4,275
Dacia Duster 1.6 ACCESS 5d WHITE
2013 (13 reg) | 48,946 miles
£9,550
Dacia Duster 1.2 TCe 125 Laureate 5dr Petrol Estate
2017 (17 reg) | 15,458 miles
£6,391
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Ambiance 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 6,516 miles
£6,480
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Laureate 4WD 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 31,000 miles
£8,300
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 110 Laureate 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,550 miles
£7,991
Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi Laureate (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,520 miles
Latest Dacia Duster ArticlesView more
Feature
Best Value New Car 2019 – Dacia Duster
Find out why the Dacia Duster is the 2019 winner of our Best Value New Car award.
09 May 2019
Review
Dacia Duster SUV (2018 - ) review
The Dacia Duster is a mid-size SUV you can pick up for the same price as a low-end city car. That means it has an immensely diverse set of rivals. In some
15 Aug 2019
Feature
The REV Test: Budget SUVs
This week, Rachael, Erin and Vicki (REV… get it?) are testing three popular budget SUVs – Suzuki Vitara S, Dacia Duster, and Jeep Renegade – based on how
08 Jun 2018
News
New Dacia Duster to be unveiled at Frankfurt Show
More than a million Dusters have been sold around the world since the first version went on sale seven years ago, and the latest model will break cover
30 Aug 2017
Frequently asked questions
Dacia Dusters offer a top speed range between 104mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Dacia Duster on-the-road prices RRP from £10,995 and rises to around £19,955, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Dacia Duster's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 64mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.
The Dacia Duster is an affordable mid-sized SUV that rivals cars such as the Nissan Qashqai, Suzuki Vitara and Kia Soul.
Yes. The entry-level model of the mid-sized Dacia Duster SUV comes with front-wheel drive but more expensive versions with four-wheel drive are available.
The Dacia Duster’s dimensions are 4,341 mm L x 2,052 mm W x 1,693 mm H.