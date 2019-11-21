Latest second hand Grey Cupra Ateca cars for sale

Grey Cupra Ateca used cars for sale
£29,970
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI (300 BHP) CUPRA 4DRIVE DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,752 miles
£31,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI SUV 5dr Petrol DSG 4WD (s/s) (300 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 2,799 miles
£32,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI SUV 5dr Petrol DSG 4WD (s/s) (300 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 7,825 miles
£29,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,447 miles
£38,995
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,750 miles
£41,175
Cupra Cupra-Ateca Seat Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI 5dr DSG 4Drive [C+S Pack + Design pack] Estate
2019 | 113 miles
