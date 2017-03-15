Brown Citroen C3 used cars for sale
With 2 used Brown Citroen C3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Citroen C3 cars for sale
Latest Citroen C3 ArticlesView more
Review
Citroen C3 hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Citroen C3 looks like no other car in the supermini class, with bold, modern design and some truly quirky touches. It also offers some tempting gadgets
15 Mar 2017
First Drive
2016 Citroen C3 first drive review
A very charming and likeable little car, with bags of style and some fairly tempting equipment, but it's not a class leader among the impressive array
17 Oct 2016
News
All-new Citroen C3 breaks cover at Paris Motor Show
The five-door supermini will rival cars such as the Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta and Seat Ibiza.
01 Oct 2016
News
Citroen reveals new C3 supermini
The brand new Citroen C3 will go on sale in early 2017, with a focus on style, technology and personalisation that the company hopes will tempt buyers
29 Jun 2016