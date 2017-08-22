Red BMW M5 used cars for sale
With 8 used Red BMW M5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Red BMW M5 cars for sale
£23,500
BMW 5 Series 5.0 Touring SMG 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 59,400 miles
£66,990
BMW M5 Series BMW M5 Competition Saloon 4.4 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,626 miles
£64,990
BMW M5 Series M5 Saloon 4.4 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,952 miles
£27,500
BMW 4.4 M5 M PERFORMANCE EDITION 4d 553 BHP-1 OF 30 MADE-1 OF 10 IN JAPAN RED-S
2012 (62 reg) | 63,000 miles
£18,950
BMW M5 5.0 SMG 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 76,000 miles
£69,995
BMW M5 4.4 V8 Steptronic xDrive (s/s) 4dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,600 miles
£34,995
BMW M5 4.4 Performance Edition DCT 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 34,000 miles
£12,995
BMW M5 5.0 SMG 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 88,000 miles
News
Next BMW M5 to have all-wheel drive
The next iteration of BMW's iconic M5 sports saloon will go toe-to-toe with rivals like the Mercedes-AMG E63 and Audi RS7 Sportback.
22 Aug 2017
Review
BMW M5 saloon (2011 – ) review
Read the BMW M5 saloon (2011 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how
18 Nov 2014