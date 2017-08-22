Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW M5

BMW M5 image

BMW M5 cars for sale

Search 304 cars

With 13 new and 291 used BMW M5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

BMW M5 saloon (2011 – ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.4

Owner ratings

4.4

The BMW M5 is now in its fifth generation and shows no sign of slowing down. The engine might have shrunk, but power is now even more impressive. Need to get to that meeting quickly? Look no further.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest BMW M5 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW M5s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 190mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW M5 on-the-road prices RRP from £98,100 and rises to around £98,100, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW M5's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 27mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.