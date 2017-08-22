BMW M5
BMW M5 cars for saleSearch 304 cars
With 13 new and 291 used BMW M5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to BMW range
Frequently asked questions
BMW M5s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 190mph, depending on the version.
BMW M5 on-the-road prices RRP from £98,100 and rises to around £98,100, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW M5's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 27mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.