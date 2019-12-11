BMW Estate used cars for sale
With 3,653 used BMW Estate cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand BMW Estate cars for sale
£15,980
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Touring 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 54,200 miles
£3,690
BMW 5 Series 2.5 525d Sport Touring 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 120,000 miles
£7,699
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring (s/s) 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 106,285 miles
£12,995
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d Sport Touring (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 51,000 miles
£8,390
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Touring 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 140,950 miles
£13,390
BMW 5 Series 520D M Sport Touring 2.0 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 53,203 miles
£12,700
BMW 3 Series 318i Sport 5dr 1.5
2017 (17 reg) | 58,276 miles
£15,800
BMW 3 Series 320i Sport 5dr 2.0
2016 (66 reg) | 12,738 miles
£21,700
BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto 3.0
2016 (66 reg) | 29,073 miles
£10,799
BMW 320D 2.0 EfficientDynamics Plus Touring 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 86,732 miles
£12,799
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 518D M SPORT TOURING 5d AUTO 148 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 69,662 miles
£9,950
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d ED Plus Touring Auto (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 104,900 miles
£14,900
BMW 3 Series 320D SPORT TOURING 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,699 miles
£3,000
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 119,981 miles
£4,800
BMW 3 Series 2.0 318d Exclusive Touring 5dr Diesel Manual (120 g/km, 143 bhp)
2011 (61 reg) | 100,000 miles
£19,990
BMW 3 Series 3.0 340i M Sport Touring Auto (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,000 miles
£12,500
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520D M SPORT TOURING 5d-HEATED BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER-BLUETOOTH-CRUISE CO
2012 (62 reg) | 72,000 miles
£2,190
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Touring 5dr Diesel Manual (158 g/km, 163 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 143,365 miles
£11,999
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320D ED PLUS TOURING 5d AUTO 161 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 77,566 miles
£14,970
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 5dr Step Auto Diesel Estate 2.0
2015 (15 reg) | 56,497 miles
£12,750
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING 5d 181 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 43,055 miles
£8,699
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520D M SPORT TOURING 5d 181 BHP HEATED SPORTS LEATHER
2011 (61 reg) | 77,000 miles
£2,500
BMW 5 SERIES 2.5 525D SE TOURING 5d AUTO 175 BHP
2006 (06 reg) | 167,000 miles
£15,990
BMW 3 Series 320d M Sport Touring - Huge Spec 2.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 49,000 miles
Latest BMW ArticlesView more
Feature
BMW X4 M video review
The new BMW X4M offers the space and practicality of an SUV and the power of a sports car. Rory Reid finds out whether the new BMW X4M is worth the mo
11 Dec 2019
Review
BMW 1 Series Hatchback (2019 - ) review
Read about the BMW 1 Series hatchback, the German brand's premium hatchback with a classically sporting twist.
19 Nov 2019
Review
BMW X1 SUV (2019 - ) review
The BMW X1 is a small premium SUV that rivals the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40.
17 Dec 2019
News
BMW M135i xDrive video review
Meet the all-new BMW M135i XDrive. Get behind the wheel of BMW's all-wheel drive with Rory Reid and get all the latest specs and stats.
11 Nov 2019