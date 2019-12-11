Automatic BMW used cars for sale
With 29,367 used Automatic BMW cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand BMW cars for sale
£7,490
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d SE 4dr
2012 (62 reg) | 104,000 miles
£9,750
BMW 3 Series 3.0 335i M Sport 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 80,000 miles
£15,969
BMW 4 Series 2.0 428i M Sport 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 70,000 miles
£26,500
BMW M4 3.0 M DCT (s/s) 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 36,500 miles
£21,000
BMW 3 Series M Sport Auto 3.0 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 29,506 miles
£6,990
BMW 1 Series 2.0 116d M Sport Sports Hatch 5dr Diesel Automatic (s/s) (115 g/km, 116 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 121,000 miles
£24,995
BMW 6 SERIES 3.0 640D M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d 309 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 39,000 miles
£4,995
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Touring 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 153,101 miles
£27,950
BMW M4 3.0 BiTurbo DCT (s/s) 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 55,000 miles
£9,990
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 318D MODERN 4d 141 BHP ** £6930 OF EXTRAS **
2012 (62 reg) | 46,747 miles
£17,490
BMW 6 SERIES 640D M Sport 2Dr Auto 3.0
2013 (63 reg) | 32,222 miles
£14,750
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport xDrive 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 70,000 miles
£24,000
BMW 4.4 M5 4d 553 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 55,241 miles
£5,995
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d EfficientDynamics (s/s) 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 150,000 miles
£14,799
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520D M SPORT 4d AUTO 188 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 38,302 miles
£16,299
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520D M SPORT 4d AUTO 188 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 35,441 miles
£16,799
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420I M SPORT 2d AUTO 181 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 37,291 miles
£22,999
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520D M SPORT 4d AUTO 188 BHP
2018 (18 reg) | 22,172 miles
£12,995
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320D ED PLUS 4d 161 BHP Nav, Leather,1 Owner, BT, VAT Qual.
2016 (66 reg) | 52,000 miles
£6,991
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT 4d 228 BHP **2019 AUTOTRADER AWARD WINNERS!**
2008 (58 reg) | 66,000 miles
£13,000
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT TOURING 5d AUTO 255 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 65,036 miles
£13,200
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 420d M Sport Gran Coupe (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 90,000 miles
£6,850
BMW 7 Series 4.4 745i 4dr
2002 (52 reg) | 21,500 miles
£9,750
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport 4dr
2014 (63 reg) | 120,000 miles
Latest BMW ArticlesView more
Feature
BMW X4 M video review
The new BMW X4M offers the space and practicality of an SUV and the power of a sports car. Rory Reid finds out whether the new BMW X4M is worth the mo
11 Dec 2019
Review
BMW 1 Series Hatchback (2019 - ) review
Read about the BMW 1 Series hatchback, the German brand's premium hatchback with a classically sporting twist.
19 Nov 2019
Review
BMW X1 SUV (2019 - ) review
The BMW X1 is a small premium SUV that rivals the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40.
17 Dec 2019
News
BMW M135i xDrive video review
Meet the all-new BMW M135i XDrive. Get behind the wheel of BMW's all-wheel drive with Rory Reid and get all the latest specs and stats.
11 Nov 2019