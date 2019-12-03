Red BMW 8 Series used cars for sale
With 6 used Red BMW 8 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Red BMW 8 Series cars for sale
£12,150
BMW 8 Series V12 5lt petrol 2door Automatic rear wheel drive 5.0
1990 (H reg) | 58,000 miles
£21,995
BMW 8 Series 4.4 840Ci Sport 2dr
1997 (R reg) | 107,000 miles
£31,750
BMW 8 Series 4.4 840Ci Sport 2dr
1997 (P reg) | 38,400 miles
£21,950
BMW 8 SERIES 4.4 840CI SPORT 2d AUTO 286 BHP Alpina Alloys. Superb throughout
1997 (R reg) | 92,500 miles
£13,250
BMW 8 Series 4.0 840Ci 2dr
1995 (N reg) | 77,000 miles
£12,750
BMW 8 Series 840 CI 4.0 2dr
1995 | 83,000 miles
