Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe image

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe cars for sale

Search 9 cars

With 9 new and 0 used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.5

The four-door, four-seat derivative of the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/content/car-reviews/bmw-8-series-review-coupe-2018">8 Series Coupe</a>, the Gran Coupe shares all of their style, sportiness and performance but with an extra dose of...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

The latest BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupes offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe on-the-road prices RRP from £69,340 and rises to around £97,720, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 39mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.