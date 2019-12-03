BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Frequently asked questions
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismos offer a top speed range between 135mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo on-the-road prices RRP from £43,910 and rises to around £59,010, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo's fuel economy ranges between 28mpg and 46mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.