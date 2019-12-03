Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo image

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo cars for sale

Search 92 cars

With 12 new and 80 used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to BMW range

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Best described as a large, luxury hatchback, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a curious blend and sits between rivals like the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS on one side and the various luxury crossover and SUV options on the other. Packed with...

Read full review

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • BMW 6 Series Gran Turismos offer a top speed range between 135mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo on-the-road prices RRP from £43,910 and rises to around £59,010, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo's fuel economy ranges between 28mpg and 46mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.