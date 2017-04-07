BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating 3.5

Owner ratings 3.8

The 6 Series, dynamically at least, is designed to do a very specific job, and that’s to belt up and down motorways quickly and comfortably, not to blast along B-roads at breakneck speeds. So long as you remember that, you’ll love the big Beemer. It...