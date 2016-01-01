Volvo used cars for sale in Blackpool
With 2 used Volvo cars in Blackpool available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£68,145
£65,490
Save£2,655
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh Inscription Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£58,460
£56,990
Save£1,470
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 R-Design Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£68,380
£67,642
Save£738
Volvo XC60 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh Polestar Engineered Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£39,860
£38,990
Save£870
Volvo XC40 2.0 T5 R-Design Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV