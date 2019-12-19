Bentley Flying Spur cars for sale
With 2 new and 57 used Bentley Flying Spur cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Bentley Flying Spur Saloon (2019 - ) review
The Flying Spur is a luxury saloon, and essentially a four-door version of the immensely popular Continental GT. Built to be driven or be driven in, the Flying Spur is packed with leather, wood and acres of well-appointed space. Available at launch with...Read full review
Latest second hand Bentley Flying Spur cars for saleView all
£76,990
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 30,491 miles
£69,998
+ VAT
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 6,600 miles
£74,995
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4d 616 BHP HUGE FACTORY SPEC FSH
2014 (64 reg) | 26,029 miles
£61,975
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 Auto 4WD 4dr (EU5)
2015 (65 reg) | 24,000 miles
£52,995
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 28,000 miles
£72,000
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,000 miles
£195,450
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 Mulliner Driving Spec 4Dr Auto
2018 | 1,173 miles
£57,990
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 20,900 miles
£16,995
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 70,000 miles
£81,850
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 6,802 miles
£31,000
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2008 (18 reg) | 53,000 miles
£52,750
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 42,750 miles
£98,000
Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Driving Spec Black Pack 4.0 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,000 miles
£34,999
Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner 6.0 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 42,500 miles
£62,990
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4DR AUTOMATIC
2015 (65 reg) | 43,066 miles
£36,900
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2009 (58 reg) | 25,000 miles
£79,500
Bentley Flying Spur V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 4dr Auto 4.0
2016 (66 reg) | 12,275 miles
£55,490
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2014 (63 reg) | 35,482 miles
£89,950
Bentley FLYING SPUR W12 S 6.0 4DR AUTO
2016 (66 reg) | 11,263 miles
£66,995
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 Auto 4WD 4dr (EU5)
2014 (14 reg) | 8,000 miles
£59,995
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 Auto 4WD 4dr (EU5)
2015 (15 reg) | 34,000 miles
£99,950
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 S Auto 4WD 4dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,000 miles
£53,240
Bentley Flying Spur 6.0 W12 4dr Auto
2013 (63 reg) | 27,100 miles
£56,950
Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 22,000 miles
Latest Bentley Flying Spur ArticlesView more
Review
Bentley Flying Spur Saloon (2019 - ) review
The embodiment of excess in terms of luxury, performance and style, the Bentley Flying Spur is a limo you'll want to drive yourself
19 Dec 2019
Review
Bentley Flying Spur saloon (2014 - ) review
The Bentley Flying Spur is a luxury four-door limousine that majors on quality, luxury and dynamic prowess. It costs a fair bit more than a Mercedes S-Class
01 Jun 2016
Review
Bentley Continental Saloon (2005 - 2011) review
Read the Bentley Flying Spur (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
04 Nov 2014
Review
Bentley Continental Flying Spur saloon (2005 – 2013) review
Read the Bentley Continental Flying Spur saloon (2005 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
21 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
Bentley Flying Spurs offer a top speed range between 207mph and 207mph, depending on the version.
Bentley Flying Spur on-the-road prices RRP from £170,490 and rises to around £207,790, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Bentley Flying Spur's fuel economy ranges between 19mpg and 19mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.