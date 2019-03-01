Latest second hand Red Bentley Continental cars for sale

Red Bentley Continental used cars for sale
With 23 used Red Bentley Continental cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
£80,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2016 (16 reg) | 25,800 miles
£59,950
Bentley Continental Gt Speed 6.0 W12 [635] SPEED 2DR AUTO
2013 (63 reg) | 14,990 miles
£36,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GTC 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 18,789 miles
£99,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2016 (16 reg) | 2,800 miles
£89,950
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT V8 S 4.0 V8 S 2DR AUTO
2015 (65 reg) | 19,500 miles
£49,995
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 2d 500 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 60,000 miles
£22,790
Bentley Continental Gt BEST COLOUR,LOW MILES,HI SPEC chrome pak 6.0 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 42,812 miles
£31,750
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT SPEED 2DR AUTOMATIC
2007 (57 reg) | 51,205 miles
£154,950
Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 6.0 W12 [700] 2DR AUTO
2018 (68 reg) | 7,798 miles
£14,300
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2005 (55 reg) | 61,860 miles
£74,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2014 (64 reg) | 10,050 miles
£18,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 74,000 miles
£57,990
Bentley Continental GT V8 Striking Appearance 4.0
2013 (13 reg) | 16,900 miles
£79,975
Bentley Continental GT V8 S 4.0 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 25,750 miles
£149,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GTC Supersports Auto 4WD 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,837 miles
£64,880
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 49,861 miles
£39,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT SPEED 2d AUTO 603 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 27,000 miles
£88,750
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT CONVERTIBLE V8 S 4.0 V8 S MULLINER DRIVING SPEC 2DR AUTO
2016 (66 reg) | 15,987 miles
£51,975
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 2d AUTO 500 BHP *BENTLEY HISTORY, HUGE SPEC* **PX VALUE BACK IN C
2012 (62 reg) | 55,000 miles
£42,999
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Speed 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 52,000 miles
£120,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Speed 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 500 miles
£65,997
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S [MULLINER DRIVING SPEC] 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 26,200 miles
£64,995
Bentley Continental GT 4.0 V8 S COUPE, FULL MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 12,500 miles
