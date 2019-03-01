Purple Bentley Continental used cars for sale
With 6 used Purple Bentley Continental cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Purple Bentley Continental cars for sale
£90,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr (EU5)
2016 (16 reg) | 22,025 miles
£99,500
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2017 (17 reg) | 9,652 miles
£169,500
Bentley Continental Gtc W12 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 6.0
2019 (19 reg) | 5,358 miles
£74,950
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT V8 S MULLINER 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 15,327 miles
£214,950
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GTC First Edition Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,200 miles
£43,950
Bentley Continental 6.8 R Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (443 g/km, 400 bhp)
1998 (S reg) | 58,780 miles
