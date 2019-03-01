Black Bentley Continental used cars for sale
With 289 used Black Bentley Continental cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Bentley Continental cars for sale
£76,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr (EU5)
2015 (15 reg) | 26,150 miles
£218,000
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto [City+Tour] 4.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£17,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (410 g/km, 552 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 17,995 miles
£92,875
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 19,000 miles
£21,500
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 48,100 miles
£25,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2d AUTO 550 BHP £4240 Of Factory Options
2007 (57 reg) | 76,000 miles
£169,990
Bentley Continental Gt W12 Mulliner Driving Specification 6.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,550 miles
£103,000
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,000 miles
£39,911
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Supersports 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 65,000 miles
£67,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GT V8 S Auto 4WD 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 17,000 miles
£35,971
Bentley Continental 6.0 GTC 2d 550 BHP FULL BENTLEY HISTORY
2008 (08 reg) | 51,167 miles
£42,500
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 Flying Spur Speed 4dr
2011 (61 reg) | 36,000 miles
£37,989
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Speed 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 40,000 miles
£21,500
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT 2dr
2004 (54 reg) | 48,000 miles
£82,500
Bentley Continental Gtc V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto 4.0
2014 (64 reg) | 9,299 miles
£79,000
Bentley Continental Gtc W12 Speed 2dr Auto 6.0
2014 (64 reg) | 19,460 miles
£52,989
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 Convertible 2dr Petrol Auto 4WD (EU5) (507 ps)
2012 (62 reg) | 36,000 miles
£92,950
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 13,083 miles
£64,900
Bentley Continental Gtc 6.0 W12 [E85] 2dr Auto
2012 | 38,000 miles
£189,850
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,464 miles
£64,950
Bentley Continental 4.0 GTC V8 Auto 4WD 2dr (EU5)
2013 (13 reg) | 23,000 miles
£55,000
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Supersports 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 25,000 miles
£179,000
Bentley Continental Gtc 6.0 W12 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 12,000 miles
£139,995
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Auto 4WD 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,250 miles
Latest Bentley Continental ArticlesView more
Review
Bentley Continental GT Convertible (2019 - ) review
The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a luxurious open-topped tourer that'll blast across continents while drying your hair at the same time. It's
01 Mar 2019
News
Bentley reveals 2019 Continental GT convertible
The new GTC has a 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine with 635PS, does 0-62 in 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 207mph.
26 Nov 2018
Review
Bentley Continental GT coupe (2018 - ) review
The Bentley Continental GT is a high-end, high-performance luxury coupe, designed to rival cars like Aston Martin's DB11 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
01 Mar 2019
News
Bentley reveals details on new Continental GT
Bentley's forthcoming Continental GT Coupe will be a luxury grand tourer that'll compete with rivals such as the Aston Martin DB11 and McLaren 570GT.
30 Aug 2017