Bentley Bentayga cars for sale

With 3 new and 142 used Bentley Bentayga cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Bentley Bentayga SUV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Many viewed Bentley’s decision to build a 4x4 as a risk but it now accounts for nearly 45 per cent of its sales, for the simple reason that it is the Bentley best suited to everyday driving when money is no object. Now available in V8, Speed and hybrid...

Latest second hand Bentley Bentayga cars for sale

Latest Bentley Bentayga Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Bentley Bentaygas offer a top speed range between 158mph and 190mph, depending on the version.

  • Bentley Bentayga on-the-road prices RRP from £133,255 and rises to around £187,990, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Bentley Bentayga's fuel economy ranges between 19mpg and 81mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.