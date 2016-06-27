Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi RS7

Audi RS7 image

Audi RS7 cars for sale

Search 46 cars

With 3 new and 43 used Audi RS7 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi RS7 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi RS7s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 189mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi RS7 on-the-road prices RRP from £97,050 and rises to around £113,550, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi RS7's fuel economy ranges between 22mpg and 23mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.