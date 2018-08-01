Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 Avant image

Audi RS6 Avant cars for sale

Search 251 cars

With 3 new and 248 used Audi RS6 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi RS6 Avant Estate (2008 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

Owner ratings

4.8

If you long for supercar pace, but you can’t make do with two seats and a tiny boot, then the Audi RS6 could well be the car for you. It may be a sensible executive estate with five seats and an enormous loadbay, but the performance it provides is...

Read full review

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi RS6 Avant articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi RS6 Avants offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi RS6 Avant on-the-road prices RRP from £92,750 and rises to around £109,250, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi RS6 Avant's fuel economy ranges between 22mpg and 23mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.