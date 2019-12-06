Purple Audi RS5 used cars for sale
With 1 used Purple Audi RS5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Purple Audi RS5 cars for sale
Latest Audi RS5 ArticlesView more
Review
Audi RS5 Coupe (2017 - ) review
The Audi RS5 is the high-performance flagship of the A5 Coupe range. Check out our review to see how it measures up to prestige powerhouses.
06 Dec 2019
News
High-performance Audi RS 5 coupe shown at Geneva
Audi was concentrating on quick cars at Geneva, and centre stage on its stand was the new 444bhp flagship model for the recently revised A5 range
08 Mar 2017