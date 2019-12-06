Audi RS5
Audi RS5 cars for saleSearch 208 cars
With 26 new and 182 used Audi RS5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Audi range
Frequently asked questions
Audi RS5s offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Audi RS5 on-the-road prices RRP from £64,735 and rises to around £68,985, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Audi RS5's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 33mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.