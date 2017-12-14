Silver Audi RS4 Avant used cars for sale
With 16 used Silver Audi RS4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Audi RS4 Avant cars for sale
£25,940
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 52,300 miles
£56,995
Audi RS4 Avant 2.9 TFSI V6 Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,700 miles
£17,200
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 67,000 miles
£17,694
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (56 reg) | 70,000 miles
£17,694
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (56 reg) | 70,000 miles
£15,000
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 91,000 miles
£31,732
Audi RS4 AVANT 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
2015 (15 reg) | 38,379 miles
£12,295
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 129,000 miles
£17,900
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 58,000 miles
£15,450
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 89,000 miles
£15,000
Audi RS4 Avant 2.7 Avant quattro 5dr
2001 (Y reg) | 126,000 miles
£24,990
Audi RS4 Avant 2.7 Avant quattro 5dr
2000 (X reg) | 89,000 miles
£24,994
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 63,000 miles
£25,950
Audi RS4 Avant FSI Quattro with a Massive Spec and FASH 4.2 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 49,900 miles
£14,980
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant Quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 93,000 miles
Latest Audi RS4 Avant ArticlesView more
Review
Audi RS4 Avant estate (2017 - ) review
Audi bolts a very powerful engine into its A4 estate to create a car that mixes high performance with family transport, and a rival to the Mercedes-AMG
14 Dec 2017
Review
Audi RS4 Avant Estate (2012 - ) review
Read the Audi RS4 Avant car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it dr
18 Nov 2014