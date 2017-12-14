Grey Audi RS4 Avant used cars for sale
With 38 used Grey Audi RS4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Grey Audi RS4 Avant cars for sale
£59,499
Audi RS4 Avant 2.9 TFSI V6 Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 20,500 miles
£21,500
Audi A4 4.2 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 5d 444 BHP SATNAV, LEATHER, SENSORS
2013 (63 reg) | 71,783 miles
£26,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 45,127 miles
£32,990
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 19,600 miles
£26,990
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 36,000 miles
£59,995
Audi RS4 Avant 2.9 TFSI V6 Carbon Edition Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 11,300 miles
£34,540
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 15,700 miles
£29,990
Audi RS4 Avant RS 4 Avant 4.2 FSI quattro 450 PS S tronic 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 54,799 miles
£28,495
Audi A4 4.2 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 5d 444 BHP **FINANCE SPECIALIST**
2013 (13 reg) | 30,100 miles
£24,450
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 67,000 miles
£25,990
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 71,000 miles
£26,485
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 71,000 miles
£61,990
Audi A4 2.9 RS 4 TFSI QUATTRO AUDI SPORT EDITION 5d 444 BHP
2019 (19 reg) | 1,800 miles
£32,900
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 34,199 miles
£64,995
Audi A4 2.9 RS 4 TFSI QUATTRO AUDI SPORT EDITION 5d 444 BHP NARDO GREY Nardo Grey
2019 (19 reg) | 5,000 miles
£59,790
Audi RS4 Avant RS 4 Avant Carbon Edition 2.9 TFSI quattro 450 PS tiptronic 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 3,619 miles
£24,950
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 46,000 miles
£62,477
Audi RS4 RS 4 TFSI Quattro Sport Edition 5dr S Tronic 2.9
2019 (19 reg) | 3,300 miles
£54,990
Audi RS4 RS 4 TFSI QUATTRO 2.9 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,900 miles
£98,500
Audi RS4 Avant RS4-R (1 of 50) 2.9 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,000 miles
£59,999
Audi RS4 AVANT 2.9 RS 4 TFSI QUATTRO AUDI SPORT EDITION 5d 444 BHP PANORAMIC SUNROOF
2019 (19 reg) | 1,545 miles
£16,995
Audi A4 4.2 RS4 QUATTRO 5d 420 BHP FULL SCREEN SAT NAV
2007 (07 reg) | 81,000 miles
£30,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 39,000 miles
£58,993
Audi A4 2.9 TFSI V6 Sport Edition Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,867 miles
