Blue Audi RS4 Avant used cars for sale
With 25 used Blue Audi RS4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Blue Audi RS4 Avant cars for sale
£29,000
Audi RS4 Avant Avant Rs 4 4.2 Fsi Quattro Ps S Tronic 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 46,000 miles
£26,495
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 35,988 miles
£54,950
Audi A4 2.9 RS 4 TFSI QUATTRO 5d 444 BHP TOO MUCH SPEC TO LIST
2018 (18 reg) | 3,186 miles
£23,640
Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
2013 (13 reg) | 55,000 miles
£59,945
Audi RS4 AVANT TFSI QUATTRO 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,916 miles
£24,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 62,000 miles
£29,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 35,500 miles
£28,990
Audi RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 4.2 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 27,000 miles
£30,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 45,800 miles
£33,850
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 25,000 miles
£27,750
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 61,000 miles
£24,395
Audi A4 4.2 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO (SAT NAV) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 72,322 miles
£13,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 104,500 miles
£28,950
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 35,200 miles
£24,950
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 52,500 miles
£33,995
Audi RS4 AVANT 4.2 FSI QUATTRO 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 37,700 miles
£12,500
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 118,000 miles
£28,395
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 52,000 miles
£10,550
Audi A4 4.2 RS4 AVANT QUATTRO 5d 420 BHP XENON+BOSE+NAV+19" ALLOYS!
2006 (56 reg) | 160,000 miles
£18,000
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 79,500 miles
£12,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 120,500 miles
£24,950
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 26,000 miles
£31,000
Audi RS4 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic Quattro [SAT NAV][20-inch] 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 40,000 miles
£26,989
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant 5dr Petrol S Tronic quattro (249 g/km, 444 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 56,000 miles
Latest Audi RS4 Avant ArticlesView more
Review
Audi RS4 Avant estate (2017 - ) review
Audi bolts a very powerful engine into its A4 estate to create a car that mixes high performance with family transport, and a rival to the Mercedes-AMG
14 Dec 2017
Review
Audi RS4 Avant Estate (2012 - ) review
Read the Audi RS4 Avant car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it dr
18 Nov 2014