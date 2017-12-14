Black Audi RS4 Avant used cars for sale
With 44 used Black Audi RS4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Audi RS4 Avant cars for sale
£30,995
Audi RS4 AVANT 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 39,000 miles
£23,495
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 81,600 miles
£26,752
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 55,032 miles
£16,990
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 96,000 miles
£25,791
Audi RS4 AVANT 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
2014 (14 reg) | 63,239 miles
£28,895
Audi RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 4.2 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 37,733 miles
£62,495
Audi RS4 Avant 2.9 TFSI V6 Sport Edition Avant Tiptronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,850 miles
£30,990
Audi RS4 Avant Avant Rs 4 4.2 Fsi Quattro 450 Ps S Tronic 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 37,623 miles
£13,489
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 111,321 miles
£25,000
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 42,000 miles
£13,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant 5dr Petrol Manual quattro (326 g/km, 415 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 97,143 miles
£29,995
Audi RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 5-Door 4.2 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 26,000 miles
£12,495
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 125,000 miles
£13,990
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (56 reg) | 96,000 miles
£19,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 45,000 miles
£36,980
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 15,716 miles
£14,300
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 109,000 miles
£20,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 Avant quattro 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 43,800 miles
£28,890
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 54,000 miles
£26,500
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 60,000 miles
£26,500
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 52,588 miles
£26,995
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 54,000 miles
£25,000
Audi 4.2 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 5d AUTO 444 BHP BUY NOW PAY LATER!
2015 (15 reg) | 80,039 miles
£28,800
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 TFSI Avant S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 49,800 miles
Latest Audi RS4 Avant ArticlesView more
Review
Audi RS4 Avant estate (2017 - ) review
Audi bolts a very powerful engine into its A4 estate to create a car that mixes high performance with family transport, and a rival to the Mercedes-AMG
14 Dec 2017
Review
Audi RS4 Avant Estate (2012 - ) review
Read the Audi RS4 Avant car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and how it dr
18 Nov 2014