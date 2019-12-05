Silver Audi RS3 used cars for sale
With 6 used Silver Audi RS3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Audi RS3 cars for sale
£29,994
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 54,000 miles
£32,000
Audi Rs3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Petrol Hatchback
2015 (65 reg) | 35,350 miles
£39,995
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic quattro (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 22,500 miles
£32,995
Audi RS3 RS 3 Sportback Navigation 2.5 TFSI quattro 367 PS S tronic 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 16,660 miles
£28,878
Audi 2.5 RS3 SPORTBACK QUATTRO NAV 5d AUTO 362 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 33,070 miles
£41,995
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic quattro 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 4,100 miles
