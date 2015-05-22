Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A6 Allroad

Audi A6 Allroad image

Audi A6 Allroad cars for sale

Search 186 cars

With 17 new and 169 used Audi A6 Allroad cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A6 allroad Estate (2014 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

4.5

For most people, an A6 Avant Quattro (which is cheaper to buy and run) will fit the bill perfectly. However, the allroad has enough added attractions – particularly its looks and extra off-road ability – to make it worth considering in its own right.

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A6 Allroads offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A6 Allroad on-the-road prices RRP from £54,555 and rises to around £75,560, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A6 Allroad's fuel economy ranges between 30mpg and 49mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.