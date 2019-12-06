Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A5 Cabriolet

Audi A5 Cabriolet cars for sale

With 138 new and 567 used Audi A5 Cabriolet cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A5 Cabriolet convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

You only need to drive the A5 Cabriolet 100 metres to realise Audi has thrown everything it knows at its this four-seat convertible. It boasts a range of powerful, efficient and remarkably refined engines and the cabin is a near-perfect execution of...

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A5 Cabriolets offer a top speed range between 143mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A5 Cabriolet on-the-road prices RRP from £38,720 and rises to around £57,635, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A5 Cabriolet's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 63mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.