Silver Audi A4 Allroad used cars for sale
With 13 used Silver Audi A4 Allroad cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Audi A4 Allroad cars for sale
£14,500
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Sport quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 48,700 miles
£7,950
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI CR quattro 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 74,000 miles
£13,895
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI quattro 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 71,977 miles
£8,980
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI CR quattro 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 80,000 miles
£22,000
Audi A4 ALLROAD TDI 190 Quattro Sport 5dr [Nav] 2.0
2016 (66 reg) | 38,565 miles
£15,445
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Sport quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,000 miles
£9,795
Audi A4 Allroad 3.0 TDI Quattro 5dr S Tronic - ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION - AMI
2012 (62 reg) | 93,765 miles
£7,695
Audi A4 ALLROAD 2.0 ALLROAD TDI QUATTRO 5d 168 BHP
2011 (60 reg) | 97,448 miles
£23,000
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
2017 (67 reg) | 27,988 miles
£12,795
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,115 miles
£27,990
Audi A4 allroad Sport 2.0 TDI quattro 190 PS S tronic 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 15,947 miles
£21,306
Audi A4 Allroad 3.0 TDI V6 Sport Allroad S Tronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,481 miles
£17,995
Audi A4 Allroad 3.0 TDI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 31,000 miles
