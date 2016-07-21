Latest second hand Blue Audi A4 Allroad cars for sale

Blue Audi A4 Allroad used cars for sale
£20,995
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Sport Allroad S Tronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 59,725 miles
£14,484
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 51,335 miles
£20,990
Audi A4 Allroad Sport 2.0 Tdi Quattro 190 Ps S Tronic 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,000 miles
£29,993
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TFSI Sport Allroad 5dr Petrol S Tronic quattro (s/s) (252 ps)
2018 (18 reg) | 17,098 miles
£22,780
Audi A4 allroad Sport 2.0 TDI quattro 190 PS S tronic 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,768 miles
£10,944
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI 190 Quattro 5dr - BLUETOOTH - TOWBAR - 18IN ALLOYS
2015 (65 reg) | 76,216 miles
£12,995
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
2014 (64 reg) | 62,066 miles
£7,195
Audi A4 Allroad 3.0 TDI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 119,500 miles
£6,494
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI quattro 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 162,000 miles
£9,495
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI quattro 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 93,000 miles
£14,999
Audi A4 Allroad Tdi Quattro 2.0 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,484 miles
£15,990
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI 190 Quattro Sport 5dr S Tronic [Nav]
2015 (65 reg) | 62,000 miles
£14,995
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 27,800 miles
Review
Audi A4 Allroad Estate (2016 - ) review
In a sector obsessed with stylistic conservatism, the A4 allroad is a bit of a leftfield option. Offering muscular performance and a great blend of comfort,
21 Jul 2016
First Drive
2016 Audi A4 allroad first drive review
In a world obsessed with SUVs, the Audi A4 allroad looks slightly out of kilter – perhaps even the answer to a question no one asked. Don’t go mistaking
06 Apr 2016
News
Audi reveals new A4 allroad at Detroit Show
The third member of the new A4 range has arrived, and the allroad gives buyers an effective alternative to a conventional SUV
11 Jan 2016
Review
Audi A4 allroad quattro estate (2011 – ) review
Read the Audi A4 allroad quattro estate (2011 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
16 Dec 2014