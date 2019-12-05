Skip to contentSkip to footer
Audi A3 Cabriolet

Audi A3 Cabriolet image

Audi A3 Cabriolet cars for sale

Search 544 cars

With 10 new and 534 used Audi A3 Cabriolet cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Audi A3 Cabriolet convertible (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Audi A3 Cabriolet is the best compact convertible there is. It’s effortlessly stylish, dripping with quality and it’s fun yet comfortable to drive. While that’s all a good drop-top needs, the A3 provides much more besides. Thoroughly recommended.

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi A3 Cabriolets offer a top speed range between 124mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi A3 Cabriolet on-the-road prices RRP from £30,520 and rises to around £37,790, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi A3 Cabriolet's fuel economy ranges between 36mpg and 71mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.