Grey Aston Martin Vantage used cars for sale
With 41 used Grey Aston Martin Vantage cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Aston Martin Vantage cars for sale
£49,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 S Centenary Coupe 2dr Petrol Sportshift (430 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 19,000 miles
£46,900
Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2dr Sportshift (420) 4.7
2011 (11 reg) | 17,116 miles
£115,000
Aston Martin Vantage 6.0 V12 S 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 5,736 miles
£114,950
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr ZF 8 Speed Auto 4.0
2019 | 325 miles
£114,190
Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe 6.0 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 8,300 miles
£114,950
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe 8 SPEED 4.0 2dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,850 miles
£96,000
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr ZF 8 Speed Auto 4.0
2018 (68 reg) | 3,562 miles
£93,995
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 Coupe 2dr Petrol Auto (510 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 8,200 miles
£31,000
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr 4.3
2007 (57 reg) | 23,765 miles
£96,900
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe 4.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,250 miles
£79,990
Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster 6.0
2014 (63 reg) | 27,400 miles
£72,000
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr 4.7
2018 (18 reg) | 2,598 miles
£38,000
Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster 4.3 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 34,280 miles
£26,500
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 40,000 miles
£32,500
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 49,000 miles
£104,950
Aston Martin Vantage V8 4.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 1,900 miles
£101,989
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 3d AUTO 503 BHP
2019 (19 reg) | 1,550 miles
£129,999
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe 4.7 3dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,461 miles
£45,990
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr [420] 4.7
2011 (11 reg) | 23,329 miles
£48,990
Aston Martin V8 Vantage S SP10 Coupe 4.7 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 35,650 miles
£97,790
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 Coupe 2dr Petrol Auto (510 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 3,108 miles
£99,997
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift III 6.0
2017 (17 reg) | 3,280 miles
£99,850
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 Auto 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,900 miles
£94,950
Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8 Auto 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,800 miles
Latest Aston Martin Vantage ArticlesView more
Review
Aston Martin Vantage coupe (2017 - ) review
The latest version of the Vantage is Aston Martin’s cheapest car, but with rivals like the Porsche 911, Audi R8 and Jaguar F-Type SVR, it’s anything but
11 Apr 2018
News
Say hello to the new Aston Martin Vantage
It's the lean, mean, very green, Aston Martin machine. The new Vantage is available to order now, with first deliveries in spring 2018.
21 Nov 2017
Review
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster convertible (2006 – ) review
Read the Aston Martin Vantage Roaster convertible (2006 - ) review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
10 Nov 2014
Review
Aston Martin Vantage Coupe (2004 – ) review
Read the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe (2004 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
21 Nov 2014