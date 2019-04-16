Silver Aston Martin Rapide used cars for sale
With 12 used Silver Aston Martin Rapide cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Aston Martin Rapide cars for sale
£39,950
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 43,500 miles
£44,465
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 19,820 miles
£36,991
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 68,500 miles
£49,795
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 24,450 miles
£49,795
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 24,450 miles
£35,000
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2010 (60 reg) | 56,000 miles
£38,500
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 54,000 miles
£49,500
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2010 (60 reg) | 12,200 miles
£44,465
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2011 (11 reg) | 19,800 miles
£45,850
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2010 (60 reg) | 27,000 miles
£102,000
Aston Martin Rapide S Shadow Edition Coupe 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,555 miles
£44,950
Aston Martin Rapide V12 Touchtronic 4dr 6.0
2012 (12 reg) | 37,200 miles
Latest Aston Martin Rapide ArticlesView more
News
Coming soon: Aston Martin Rapide E
Aston Martin has revealed its first electric car, the Rapide E, which will be limited to 155 examples.
16 Apr 2019
I Bought One
I bought one - Aston Martin Rapide
The Rapide is unique in Aston's range - its only four-door car. However, as owner Cliff Graham has found, it's still an Aston Martin through and throu
23 Oct 2013
Review
Aston Martin Rapide Saloon (2010 - ) review
Read the Aston Martin Rapide hatchback (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
14 Nov 2014