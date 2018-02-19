Aston Martin DB11 cars for sale
With 5 new and 80 used Aston Martin DB11 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Aston Martin DB11 convertible (2018 - ) review
The DB11 Coupe marked a step change for Aston Martin when it was launched in 2015: new looks, new engine, new bodywork, new chassis. The Volante - or convertible - version of the DB11,builds on that success with fantastic looks and Aston’s brilliant V8...Read full review
Latest second hand Aston Martin DB11 cars for saleView all
£127,000
Aston Martin Db11 V12 AMR 2dr Touchtronic Auto 5.2
2019 (69 reg) | 823 miles
£113,000
Aston Martin Db11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2019 (19 reg) | 5,898 miles
£129,995
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Volante Auto (s/s) 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,017 miles
£99,950
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 3,600 miles
£91,000
Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,872 miles
£91,900
Aston Martin DB11 V12 2dr Touchtronic 5.2
2016 (66 reg) | 10,550 miles
£124,950
Aston Martin DB11 V12 AMR COUPE V12 AMR 2DR TOUCHTRONIC AUTO 5.2
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£99,950
Aston Martin Db11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2018 (18 reg) | 15,667 miles
£99,995
Aston Martin DB11 V8 2dr Touchtronic 4.0
2018 (67 reg) | 17,500 miles
£94,995
Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 Launch Edition Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 9,950 miles
£116,970
Aston Martin DB11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2019 (19 reg) | 1,830 miles
£115,000
Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2017 (67 reg) | 16,550 miles
£99,995
Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 Launch Edition Auto (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 1,000 miles
£97,995
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Auto 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 5,331 miles
£97,500
Aston Martin Db11 V12 Launch Edition 2dr Touchtronic Auto 5.2
2017 (17 reg) | 8,500 miles
£109,500
Aston Martin Db11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2019 (68 reg) | 7,395 miles
£127,950
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Volante Auto (s/s) 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 648 miles
£109,950
Aston Martin DB11 V8 4.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,777 miles
£124,950
Aston Martin DB11 V8 VOLANTE 4.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,847 miles
£99,995
Aston Martin DB11 V12 2dr Touchtronic 5.2
2017 (17 reg) | 3,150 miles
£109,950
Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupe 4.0 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,358 miles
£94,990
Aston Martin DB11 V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto 5.2
2017 (67 reg) | 16,386 miles
£94,990
Aston Martin DB11 V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto 5.2
2017 (67 reg) | 16,800 miles
£104,950
Aston Martin DB11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto 4.0
2018 (18 reg) | 4,228 miles
Latest Aston Martin DB11 ArticlesView more
Review
Aston Martin DB11 convertible (2018 - ) review
The DB11 Volante is Aston Martin's take on the big, luxurious grand-touring convertible. On that score, it competes with cars such as the Bentley Continental
19 Feb 2018
News
Aston Martin reveals new DB11 Volante
The open-top version of the DB11 joins the coupe, which was announced last year, and the company says that it is both more sporty and more comfortable
15 Oct 2017
Review
Aston Martin DB11 coupe (2016 - ) review
Few cars get as much admiration from passers-by as the good old Aston Martin. That certainly won’t change with the handsome DB11, but can it dazzle in
02 Dec 2016
Feature
The Great British Grand Tour
British car companies make some of the finest grand tourers in existence, but which is the best? To find out, we took on a James Bond-inspired pilgrimage
23 Nov 2016
Frequently asked questions
Aston Martin DB11s offer a top speed range between 187mph and 208mph, depending on the version.
Aston Martin DB11 on-the-road prices RRP from £152,770 and rises to around £204,185, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Aston Martin DB11's fuel economy ranges between 25mpg and 29mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.