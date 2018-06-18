Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 38 new and 629 used Abarth 595 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Abarth 595 hatchback (2016 - ) review

This is a little car with a lot of character. The Abarth 595 is definitely not without its flaws – pricey, short on safety kit, hard ride – but it delivers a raucously fun driving experience. While most city cars opt for comfort and economy, the Abarth...

  • Abarth 595s offer a top speed range between 130mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • Abarth 595 on-the-road prices RRP from £16,685 and rises to around £26,835, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Abarth 595's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 49mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.