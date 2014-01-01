MG used cars for sale in Wigan
Brand new - in stock now
RRP£18,340
£17,090
Save£1,250
MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£11,395
£10,895
Save£500
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,340
£12,795
Save£545
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£14,740
£13,740
Save£1,000
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand MG cars for sale in Wigan
£3,995
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 62,000 miles
£11,500
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,703 miles
£9,300
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,514 miles
£5,195
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 22,000 miles
£4,450
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 36,000 miles
£4,450
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 45,000 miles